Wednesday’s Scores

12:19 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 47, Magnolia 43

Lincoln County 66, Sissonville 55

Shady Spring 72, Mount View 51

Wheeling Park 73, Brooke 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buffalo vs. Charleston Catholic, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckhannon-Upshur 83, Grafton 35

Buffalo 42, Charleston Catholic 28

Calhoun County 65, Roane County 39

Cameron 83, Hundred 25

Fairmont Senior 81, Weir 31

Frankfort 60, Hedgesville 27

Gilmer County 74, Clay County 20

Greenbrier East 62, Bluefield 39

Hampshire 62, Moorefield 37

Keyser 45, Washington 31

Linsly 65, John Marshall 59

Logan 53, Lincoln County 40

Parkersburg Catholic 49, St. Marys 37

Philip Barbour 69, Liberty Harrison 23

Ritchie County 60, Wirt County 38

River View 47, Montcalm 26

Saint Joseph Central 51, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 50, OT

Summers County 60, PikeView 41

Tug Valley 73, Lawrence Co., Ky. 71, OT

Tyler Consolidated 49, Wahama 32

University 73, Parkersburg South 54

Webster County 63, Doddridge County 51

Wyoming East 76, Westside 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkins vs. North Marion, ppd.

Independence vs. Sherman, ccd.

Oak Hill vs. Princeton, ccd.

Pocahontas County vs. Tygarts Valley, ppd. to Apr 5th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

