Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 47, Magnolia 43
Lincoln County 66, Sissonville 55
Shady Spring 72, Mount View 51
Wheeling Park 73, Brooke 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buffalo vs. Charleston Catholic, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckhannon-Upshur 83, Grafton 35
Buffalo 42, Charleston Catholic 28
Calhoun County 65, Roane County 39
Cameron 83, Hundred 25
Fairmont Senior 81, Weir 31
Frankfort 60, Hedgesville 27
Gilmer County 74, Clay County 20
Greenbrier East 62, Bluefield 39
Hampshire 62, Moorefield 37
Keyser 45, Washington 31
Linsly 65, John Marshall 59
Logan 53, Lincoln County 40
Parkersburg Catholic 49, St. Marys 37
Philip Barbour 69, Liberty Harrison 23
Ritchie County 60, Wirt County 38
River View 47, Montcalm 26
Saint Joseph Central 51, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 50, OT
Summers County 60, PikeView 41
Tug Valley 73, Lawrence Co., Ky. 71, OT
Tyler Consolidated 49, Wahama 32
University 73, Parkersburg South 54
Webster County 63, Doddridge County 51
Wyoming East 76, Westside 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elkins vs. North Marion, ppd.
Independence vs. Sherman, ccd.
Oak Hill vs. Princeton, ccd.
Pocahontas County vs. Tygarts Valley, ppd. to Apr 5th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/