Where’s the beef? Runaway steer still roaming Rhode Island

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — A runaway steer is still roaming the streets of Rhode Island, more than a month after it escaped a slaughterhouse. Police in the city of Johnston say they don’t have the resources to chase the 1,600-pound animal, but they’ve been keeping loose track of it. The steer bolted early in February outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston, where an Uber driver first spotted it crossing an intersection. Since then, there have been occasional sightings. Police said in a Facebook post that anyone who sees it should alert authorities rather than try to corral it themselves.