Lagging US, Europe speeds up help for virus-hit economy

Frankfurt, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank says it will step up its bond-buying stimulus in the coming months. The move comes as the eurozone’s recovery from the pandemic is expected to lag a full year behind that of the U.S. That is because Europe is being held back by slow vaccine rollouts and less relief spending. The central bank said Thursday that over the next quarter the purchases would be conducted “at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of the year.” ECB officials have expressed concern at a rise in longer-term borrowing rates, which can hurt businesses as they try to emerge from the pandemic recession.