WVU drops Big 12 Tournament opener to OK State, 72-69

(WVVA) - The Mountaineers and Cowboys traded buckets down the stretch, but Oklahoma State came up with a defensive stop in the final seconds to seal a 72-69 victory in the Big 12 Tournament Second Round.

WVU held Big 12 Player of the Year, Cade Cunningham, to just 17 points, while forcing him into six turnovers. However, OSU used a 23-5 run in the second half to grab the momentum and a ten-point advantage.

Even still, Bob Huggins' crew clawed back, as a Taz Sherman triple with under a minute to play reclaimed the lead for West Virginia at 69-68.

Oklahoma State snatched the lead right back just second later on an Avery Anderson layup. A pair of free throws boosted the advantage up to three.

WVU had a chance to tie the game on the final possession, but a Taz Sherman three-pointer was deflected. The ball eventually made its way to Sean McNeil, but the shot was not released before the final buzzer.

Sherman and Miles McBride each finished with a game-high 19 points. Derek Culver finished with eleven points and nine boards.

Anderson pitched in 17 points in another crucial performance for OSU.

The Cowboys advance to face the winner of Baylor and Kansas State in the Big 12 semifinals. West Virginia, now 18-8, will await its NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday.