WVU Tech basketball returns to NAIA National Tournament

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Both Golden Bears basketball squads are coming off River States Conference Tournament Championships last week after taking down Rio Grande at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The wins earned the teams an automatic berth into the NAIA National Tournament -- and both are excited in their own way.

"I think it's tough when you are excited and you have a week to prepare," head men's basketball coach James Long said.

The anticipation for the men's fifth-straight trip to the National Tournament is building after all this practice time. But, some believe the extra time has been beneficial.

"It is kinda tough, but it lets us focus on our details -- worrying about what we need to work on, do better at and tighten the loose screws," senior guard Juvane' Hayes said.

Last week in the Convention Center it was all about the Golden Bear defense. With a tough Rochester University squad coming up on Friday, they will need a similar effort to power a potential playoff run.

"We take pride in defense," Hayes said. "I think honestly it's one of our best attributes."

"It was everything," Long said. "People say defense wins championships -- and it's true. You know in order to go on a run you gotta get stops."

The Lady Golden Bears are also excited for the tournament. But, after seeing last year's trip cut short due to COVID-19 -- this weekend is more about business and pleasure.

"The team seems very focused," head coach Anna Kowalska explained. "They're happy -- they were happy when we found out we were going to the tournament. But, I think now it's just back to business."

"We were just excited to be there," senior Isabel Barrio said. "Now -- yeah -- we're excited to be there and to win the [Conference] championship -- but we want to get those wins in Nationals."

The team is a three seed in their First Round pod, needing two wins just to advance to the Round of 16, but that doesn't bother anyone.

"We didn't have that time in the beginning to just get that chemistry, momentum, game shape -- and I feel like this is -- we're peaking right now, which I'm very happy," Kowalsak said.

The WVU Tech men will face Rochester in the First Round on Friday at 12 p.m. in Crestview Hill, Kentucky. The women will open with Shawnee State at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.