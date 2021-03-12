Minneapolis to weigh settlement in Floyd family lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection is continuing for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, even as the City Council meets privately to discuss a possible settlement of a civil lawsuit filed by Floyd’s family. Attorney Ben Crump is planning a 1 p.m. Friday news conference alongside Floyd family members, but his office has not provided details. Floyd’s family filed a lawsuit last July alleging the four officers charged in his death violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and accusing the city of allowing a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force. Six people have been seated so far for fired officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in Floyd’s death.