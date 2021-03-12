Skip to Content

Minneapolis to weigh settlement in Floyd family lawsuit

1:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection is continuing for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, even as the City Council meets privately to discuss a possible settlement of a civil lawsuit filed by Floyd’s family. Attorney Ben Crump is planning a 1 p.m. Friday news conference alongside Floyd family members, but his office has not provided details. Floyd’s family filed a lawsuit last July alleging the four officers charged in his death violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and accusing the city of allowing a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force. Six people have been seated so far for fired officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in Floyd’s death.

Associated Press

