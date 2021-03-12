Bryant Jr. leads Norfolk St. past NC Central 87-58 in MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. scored a career-high 30 points as Norfolk State rolled past North Carolina Central 87-58 in the Mid-Eastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The win sends the Spartans directly to Saturday’s championship game as their semifinal opponent, top-seeded North Carolina A&T, was forced to withdraw from the tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test within its program. Bryant shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and Norfolk State opened the game with a barrage of treys, jumping out to a 17-0 lead. Kashaun Hicks had 13 points for Norfolk State. Devante Carter added 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Eagles. Deven Palmer added 14 points and seven rebounds.