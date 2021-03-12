Bubble watch: Boise St loses again; Syracuse, MSU also fall

Now the wait begins for Boise State, Syracuse and Michigan State. All three of those teams lost in their conference tournaments Thursday, and while each has reasons to think it will be selected for the NCAA Tournament, that’s now out of their hands. Michigan State seems to be in the best shape of those teams, but Tom Izzo’s squad was bounced from the Big Ten Tournament in a 68-57 loss to Maryland. In the ACC Tournament, Syracuse lost on a buzzer-beater to Virginia. Boise State was knocked out of the Mountain West Tournament by Nevada.