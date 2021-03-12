Case of UK woman who vanished on way home stirs grief, anger

LONDON (AP) — The suspected abduction and murder of a young London woman as she walked home has dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets? Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, disappeared as she walked home from a friend’s house in London on March 3. Police confirmed Friday that a body found in woodland 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of the city is hers. A Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murder. Everard’s disappearance has caused a nationwide flood of emotion, with women sharing experiences of being threatened or attacked — or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.