Despite hacks, US not seeking widened domestic surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is not planning to step up government surveillance of the U.S. internet even as foreign hackers increasingly take advantage of it. So says a senior administration official who spoke to reporters Friday. The official says the administration, mindful of the privacy and civil liberties implications that could arise, is not currently seeking additional authority to monitor U.S.-based networks. It will instead focus on tighter partnerships and improved information-sharing with private-sector companies that already have broad visibility into the networks.