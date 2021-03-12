Dry spell comes to an end; scattered showers hang out all day Friday

The dry spell has officially come to an end. Scattered showers will continue all day today. Showers will be more widespread during the morning and early afternoon hours, then become more scattered by this evening. Eventually the rain will completely taper off early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures this morning are in the 50s. We won't notice a big warm up today. Most of the area will have highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Winds will still be considered breezy at some times. Wind gusts will push around 20-25 MPH.

Rain actually looks to stay more to the south for our Saturday so we should be dry all day tomorrow (still cloudy though!) Temperatures will be right around normal throughout this weekend with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Low temperatures fall back down starting tonight into the 30s. Rain chances build back in on Sunday.

Don't forget on Sunday to "spring forward" as daylight saving time begins! Good idea to change your smoke detector batteries while you are changing the clocks to read an hour later.

Looking ahead: Next week we hold onto a chance of rain each day, but cooler air (below freezing for some) will arrive Monday night. That means we could witness a little taste of winter again… Full details are on WVVA from 5-7AM and at Noon!