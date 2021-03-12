Embiid exits with apparent leg injury, 76ers beat Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 23 points but departed midway through the third quarter following an apparent leg injury in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 127-101 victory over the Washington Wizards. The NBA MVP candidate was in his first game back following a week-long absence for contract tracing. He entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds, and he had seven rebounds before his departure with 6:20 left in the third. Russell Westbrook scored 25 points and Bradley Beal added 19 for the Wizards, who lost their second straight and saw a 10-game home win streak against the Sixers snapped.