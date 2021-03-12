Erdogan pledges measures to lift economy, tame inflation

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has outlined a series measures which he said would lift the country’s economy, and pledged to bring the inflation rate back down to single digits. In an address to business leaders in Istanbul, Erdogan on Friday also vowed to reduce public expenses and narrow the current account deficit. He promised tax exemptions to some 850,000 small businesses that have suffered from the coronavirus outbreak. Turkey’s economy was already suffering when it was hit by the pandemic. Annual inflation stands above 15% and unemployment at around 13%.