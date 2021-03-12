Ex-Coast Guard officer seeks review of terrorism sentence

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Coast Guard lieutenant accused by prosecutors of plotting to kill members of Congress to advance a white nationalist agenda is asking an appellate court to vacate his guilty plea. Christopher Hasson of Silver Spring, Maryland, pleaded guilty in 2019 to firearms offenses. A judge applied a “terrorism enhancement” at his sentencing and gave him 13 years in prison. Without the enhancement, he likely would have received no more than four years. Hasson was never charged under a terrorism statute, and his lawyers say the terrorism enhancement was wrongly applied. Hasson’s lawyers are scheduled to make their case Friday afternoon to a three-judge panel in Richmond.