Friday’s Scores

11:29 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 55, Madonna 45

George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 50

Grace Christian 79, Saint Joseph Central 52

Greenbrier East 64, Oak Hill 43

Magnolia 64, John Marshall 42

Midland Trail 60, Summers County 34

Morgantown 64, Wheeling Park 47

Mount View 61, Bluefield 44

Musselman 56, Sherando, Va. 50

Nitro 57, Chapmanville 45

Poca 62, Sissonville 35

Princeton 64, PikeView 57

Tyler Consolidated 74, Valley Wetzel 49

Washington 55, Spring Mills 51

Weir 57, Brooke 53

Wheeling Central 94, Oak Glen 58

Winfield 79, Wayne 27

Wyoming East 61, Mingo Central 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greater Beckley Christian vs. Webster County, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 64, Poca 44

Charleston Catholic 45, Riverside 26

Fairmont Senior 80, Elkins 31

Frankfort 50, Keyser 47

Gilmer County 73, Roane County 39

Musselman 53, Sherando, Va. 39

Parkersburg Catholic 72, Williamstown 37

Petersburg 63, Hampshire 34

Ritchie County 58, Ravenswood 36

River View 93, Liberty Raleigh 31

Saint Joseph Central 50, Grace Christian 34

St. Albans 58, Winfield 50

St. Marys 63, Wahama 36

Summers County 76, Greenbrier West 24

University 58, Preston 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oak Hill vs. Midland Trail, ccd.

Webster County vs. Calhoun County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

