Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 55, Madonna 45
George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 50
Grace Christian 79, Saint Joseph Central 52
Greenbrier East 64, Oak Hill 43
Magnolia 64, John Marshall 42
Midland Trail 60, Summers County 34
Morgantown 64, Wheeling Park 47
Mount View 61, Bluefield 44
Musselman 56, Sherando, Va. 50
Nitro 57, Chapmanville 45
Poca 62, Sissonville 35
Princeton 64, PikeView 57
Tyler Consolidated 74, Valley Wetzel 49
Washington 55, Spring Mills 51
Weir 57, Brooke 53
Wheeling Central 94, Oak Glen 58
Winfield 79, Wayne 27
Wyoming East 61, Mingo Central 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greater Beckley Christian vs. Webster County, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 64, Poca 44
Charleston Catholic 45, Riverside 26
Fairmont Senior 80, Elkins 31
Frankfort 50, Keyser 47
Gilmer County 73, Roane County 39
Musselman 53, Sherando, Va. 39
Parkersburg Catholic 72, Williamstown 37
Petersburg 63, Hampshire 34
Ritchie County 58, Ravenswood 36
River View 93, Liberty Raleigh 31
Saint Joseph Central 50, Grace Christian 34
St. Albans 58, Winfield 50
St. Marys 63, Wahama 36
Summers County 76, Greenbrier West 24
University 58, Preston 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oak Hill vs. Midland Trail, ccd.
Webster County vs. Calhoun County, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/