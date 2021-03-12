German special forces soldier convicted over gun, ammo stash

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has convicted a special forces soldier of breaking firearms laws for hoarding rifles, explosives and ammunition at his home. The Leipzig regional court on Friday sentenced the 46-year-old, whose name wasn’t released, to a suspended term of two years’ imprisonment. Judges concluded that the defendant had stashed away 5,000 rounds of ammunition, and firearms including an AK-47 rifle, at the base of the elite KSK unit in the southwestern town of Calw. After concerns were raised about missing weapons and ammunition, the defendant moved the material to his home where his son helped him bury some of it in the garden. The defendant maintained that he had stored the weapons for use in training.