Germany, others stick with AstraZeneca vaccine as some pause

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in several European countries are pushing back against the decision by some others to paused their use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine following sporadic reports of blood clots, despite a lack of evidence the shot was responsible. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday that the country takes reports of possible side effects from vaccines “very, very seriously.” But Spahn added that both the European Medicines Agency and Germany’s own vaccine oversight body have said they have no evidence of an increase in dangerous blood clots in connection with the shots. Denmark was the first to temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine Thursday after reports of blood clots in some people. Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria have followed suit.