Gov. Ralph Northam signs 80 bills into law

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday morning that he signed 80 bills into laws.

The 80 new laws include one that gives state financial aid for students who are eligible for in-state tuition, regardless of the students immigration status.

Northam also signed bills on foreclosure protection measures, the shifting of Municipal elections from May to November, and repealing women's health restrictions on the health insurance exchange.

“These new measures will support working Virginians, boost civic engagement, and help us continue building a stronger, more inclusive Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to the General Assembly for their hard work on these important issues, and I am proud to sign these bills into law.”

For a full list of the bills signed into law by Gov. Northam, click here.