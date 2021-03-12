Governors applaud Biden’s vaccine timeline, but need supply

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Governors are applauding President Joe Biden’s declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1. But the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots. Governors in Florida and Colorado say they’ll meet the goal ahead of time if they get the necessary supply. California’s health secretary said the state will need to work harder in the coming weeks to ensure the most vulnerable people get vaccines before they have to compete with the general public. Oregon officials say they aren’t planning on changing their timeline.