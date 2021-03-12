Hungary emerges as an EU vaccination star amid surging cases

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has emerged as a European Union leader in COVID-19 vaccinations thanks to its strategy of procuring jabs from outside the bloc. The purchase of millions of doses from Russia and China has given Hungary the second-highest vaccination rate in the EU with nearly 12%, substantially higher than the bloc’s average of 7%. Initial mistrust of eastern vaccines is improving as the country faces a skyrocketing surge in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Doctors say Hungarians are now willing to receive any jab that is available. The government hopes its vaccination campaign will bring an end to the surge, which has caused a record-breaking strain on Hungary’s hospitals.