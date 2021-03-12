Justice unveils new WVa Vacation Guide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice released a new West Virginia Vacation Guide on Thursday.

Justice says that the guide celebrates the 50th anniversary of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

"Summer road trips in West Virginia lead to destinations where folks can reconnect with what’s been missing over the past year. It’s the same sense of longing people feel each time they hear 'Country Roads,'" said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby.

The guide highlights West Virginia in all four seasons and gives residents and prospective visitors travel ideas for different parts of the state.

To request a copy of the guide, click here.