Local nursing home reacts to new COVID-19 visitation guidelines

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Before the CDC released new guidelines pertaining to nursing home visitation, the only way residents ate Greenbrier Health Care Center could see their loved ones, was by picking up a phone and visiting through a glass screen.

Crystal Larson, the Execuitve director of Greenbrier Health Care Center, said socially distant connection between residents and their loved ones throughout the pandemic was tough.



"When we did visitation, it was very limited," said Larson. "Our families and residents have, you know, connected through Zoom, FaceTime, and things like that, but it's not the same as being able to see your loved one."

Now the facility is allowing in-person visitation, which Larson said is essential for residents.

"That connection they have with their families is something that they need," It's something that they truly need to have a fulfilled life," said Larson.



The CDC and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released new guidance about nursing home visits earlier this week.

According to cms.gov, "facilities should allow for responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents regardless of vaccination status."

The website also says the only time visitation shouldn't be allow is if a resident tested positive, the resident is in quarantine, or if the county's COVID positivity positivity rate is greater than 10% while the facility's vaccination rate is less than 70%.

According to Larson, the facility's high vaccination rate was another factor that led to the reinstatement of in-person visits.

"Over 90% of our patients here and over 80% of our staff are fully vaccinated so that's something we're really proud of," said Larson.



The CDC and CMS also released guidelines for outdoor visits and Compassionate Care visits.



