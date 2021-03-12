Louisiana high school boasts 4 best-album Grammy nominees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans high school is celebrating Grammy nominations for four of its graduates. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports that St. Augustine High School alumni PJ Morton, Timothy Thedford, Jonathan Batiste and Luke James are each up for best album in different categories at the awards show on Sunday. The school congratulated the four nominees on a billboard along the Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. St. Augustine Chief Development Officer Aulston Taylor says the school is profoundly proud of the men’s achievements.