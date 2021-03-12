‘A bad break’: Kansas out of Big 12 tourney due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas has withdrawn from the Big 12 Tournament after a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s basketball program. The decision sends No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 12 Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks learned earlier this week they would be without center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols. They were due to play the Longhorns in the semifinal round. Kansas had gone the entire season without an outbreak that caused it to cancel or postpone a game.