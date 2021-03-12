Northam signs 80 bills, including abortion coverage measure

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he’s signed 80 new bills into law. Among them is a measure that will end a ban on abortion coverage for insurance plans offered through the health benefits exchange in Virginia. The abortion legislation undoes a ban enacted during Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell’s administration that contained very narrow exceptions. The legislation will allow insurers to cover abortion services but will not require them to. Northam’s office says he also signed bills that will shift municipal elections from May to November prohibit school boards from suing families to collect debts on unpaid school meals.