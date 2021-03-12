Obama in upcoming podcast credits his mother for his path

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama reveals in an upcoming podcast with rocker Bruce Springsteen that he chose a career of public service in part due to his mother. “My mom was a little bit of a free thinker,” Obama says in Monday’s episode of Spotify’s “Renegades: Born in the USA,” a snippet of which The Associated Press was granted access. Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, was an anthropologist who worked to help improve the lives of the poor in Indonesia. Obama called her “kind of romantic” and “not that practical” and said she “put little bit of that into me.”