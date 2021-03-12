Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer

TOKYO (AP) — Japan will not take part in China’s offer to provide vaccines for “participants” in the postponed Tokyo Olympics and next year’s Beijing Winter Games. The International Olympic Committee has accepted the offer. Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines and that Japanese athletes would not take them. She said the vaccines have not been approved for use in Japan. Marukawa pointed out that the Olympics are still being held as if vaccines are not available. They are instead relying on testing, masks, social distancing and keeping athletes in a “bubble.”