Poe resigns after harassment allegations

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - A Mercer County Magistrate has left his post after allegations of harassment.

According to court documents, an ethics complaint was filed against Magistrate Charles Poe on January 26th by "a member of the public who frequents the courthouse."

The complaint states that over the past year, Poe would repeatedly make "inappropriate sexual, homophobic, and racist comments" verbally and by text message.

Documents also state that Poe sent the complainant indecent photos, cartoons, and at least one video via text message. When the complainant would refuse to respond, Poe would remind the individual that he was a Magistrate - stating "Hello I'm talking to you. This is your honor speaking."

Poe has admitted the text messages in question came from him, court documents state.

The investigation found at least one former judicial employee who had similar experiences with Poe.

Poe has agreed to immediately resign from his position as Magistrate. He may also never again seek judicial office in West Virginia, by election or appointment.

