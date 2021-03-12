Princeton, Mount View pick up wins over Mercer County foes Friday

(WVVA) - The Tigers grab a rivalry matchup victory on their home court, while Mount View storms the Brushfork Armory for a road win.

Princeton holds off PikeView, 64-57, in the first of two regular season meetings between the two schools.

Mount View locks down Bluefield on the Beavers' home court for a convincing 61-44 victory. Tony Bailey finished with a game-high 19 points for the Golden Knights.

OTHER SCORES:

Greenbrier East 64, Oak Hill 43 (Boys)

George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 50 (Boys)

Wyoming East 61, Mingo Central 44 (Boys)

Midland Trail 60, Summers Co. 32 (Boys)

Summers Co. 76, Greenbrier West 24 (Girls)

James Monroe 56, PikeView 41 (Girls)