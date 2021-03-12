Ravens looking to upgrade at wide receiver in free agency

The Baltimore Ravens hope to add an elite wide receiver to improve a passing offense that ranked last in the NFL in 2020. The expected departure of Willie Snead leaves a gaping hole to fill as Baltimore talks to quarterback Lamar Jackson about a contract extension. The offensive line is another area of need in light of tackle Orlando Brown’s trade request. The Ravens will also need to revamp their pass rush on defense if Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue leave in free agency.