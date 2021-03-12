Showers to wind down tonight, and remain isolated through the weekend

The cold front moving through our area today will be sliding further south of our area into tonight. This will bring an end to the wider-spread precipitation, but expect isolated stray showers/drizzle, fog, and lingering clouds overnight. It will be cooler tonight as well, with lows eventually falling into the 30s and 40s.

Most will stay dry on Saturday, but a few showers could still pop up here & there as the front stalls just to our south, especially along and south of HWY 460. We'll otherwise be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s for most. We'll stay partly cloudy Saturday night with lows falling into the 30s.

Sunday will bring increasing clouds as a disturbance shapes up along the old front to our southwest and begins to head in our direction. It looks like most of us will still get by with a mainly dry day though, with only lots of clouds and a few isolated showers expected.

As a frontal system moves in at the beginning of next week, we'll see cool and damp weather on Monday; showers and even a bit of a wintry mix could be possible across some areas, especially north of the I-64 corridor. Several days of on-and-off rain look possible next week...make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM.