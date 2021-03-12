Springtime Backyard Brawl set for Saturday

TAZEWELL CO., Va. (WVVA) - It may be March, but there's never a bad time for the Tazewell County Backyard Brawl.

Richlands (1-1) hosts rival Tazewell (1-1) on Saturday and is in search of its 18th-consecutive victory over the Bulldogs. The Dogs haven't put up a point against the Blue Tornado since 2015, but this year's squad is looking to change that.

"Yeah our defense has been really effective and that's going to be the key to getting our offense going and put up some points," senior Jayden Taylor said.

Down in Richlands, former Blues quarterback and current head coach, Thad Wells, said the team is preparing like they would for any quality opponent. But, he still understands the gravity of the matchup.

"It was always fun growing up," he said. "I was on the 2003 team as a junior, so if not a lot of people remembered -- I remembered that loss. It's fun and I know a lot of these guys take it to heart."

Kickoff from Ernie Hicks Stadium is set for 1 p.m.