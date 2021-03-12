Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

12:23 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 57, Liberty Harrison 41

Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 56, Spring Mills 51

Clay-Battelle 84, Paden City 53

Fairmont Senior 47, Philip Barbour 35

George Washington 56, Cabell Midland 53, OT

Grafton 73, Notre Dame 66

Greenbrier East 88, Bluefield 55

Hampshire 45, Frankfort 38

Huntington 52, Hurricane 41

James Monroe 79, Montcalm 40

Jefferson 80, Millbrook, Va. 70

Keyser 55, Moorefield 41

Lewis County 51, Preston 46

Lincoln 58, Elkins 56

Linsly 75, Wheeling Central 64

Mercer Christian 54, River View 34

Poca 61, Logan 48

Ravenswood 62, Parkersburg Catholic 43

Robert C. Byrd 64, Buckhannon-Upshur 42

Sherando, Va. 46, Hedgesville 34

Sherman 65, Midland Trail 62

South Charleston 68, Capital 55

South Harrison 80, Doddridge County 56

St. Albans 54, Spring Valley 38

Trinity 67, Berkeley Springs 63

Tug Valley 102, Van 32

Tyler Consolidated 74, Ritchie County 72, 2OT

University 60, Parkersburg South 43

Wahama 61, Wirt County 33

Williamstown 71, St. Marys 46

Winfield 62, Ripley 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 52, George Washington 49

Cameron 51, Madonna 47, OT

Capital 45, South Charleston 40

Gilmer County 76, Calhoun County 55

Hedgesville 54, Berkeley Springs 40

Huntington 101, Hurricane 41

John Marshall 59, Oak Glen 36

Linsly 78, Brooke 49

Meadow Bridge 42, Liberty Raleigh 12

Millbrook, Va. 74, Jefferson 43

Nitro 71, Herbert Hoover 37

Parkersburg 61, Riverside 24

Pendleton County 30, Pocahontas County 25

Petersburg 57, Tucker County 44

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 65, Hannan 13

Spring Mills 47, James Wood, Va. 45

Spring Valley 67, St. Albans 40

Tug Valley 73, Lawrence Co., Ky. 71, OT

Wayne 62, Chapmanville 27

Wheeling Central 49, Magnolia 44

Winfield 62, Ripley 50

Woodrow Wilson 69, Princeton 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

