Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 57, Liberty Harrison 41
Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 56, Spring Mills 51
Clay-Battelle 84, Paden City 53
Fairmont Senior 47, Philip Barbour 35
George Washington 56, Cabell Midland 53, OT
Grafton 73, Notre Dame 66
Greenbrier East 88, Bluefield 55
Hampshire 45, Frankfort 38
Huntington 52, Hurricane 41
James Monroe 79, Montcalm 40
Jefferson 80, Millbrook, Va. 70
Keyser 55, Moorefield 41
Lewis County 51, Preston 46
Lincoln 58, Elkins 56
Linsly 75, Wheeling Central 64
Mercer Christian 54, River View 34
Poca 61, Logan 48
Ravenswood 62, Parkersburg Catholic 43
Robert C. Byrd 64, Buckhannon-Upshur 42
Sherando, Va. 46, Hedgesville 34
Sherman 65, Midland Trail 62
South Charleston 68, Capital 55
South Harrison 80, Doddridge County 56
St. Albans 54, Spring Valley 38
Trinity 67, Berkeley Springs 63
Tug Valley 102, Van 32
Tyler Consolidated 74, Ritchie County 72, 2OT
University 60, Parkersburg South 43
Wahama 61, Wirt County 33
Williamstown 71, St. Marys 46
Winfield 62, Ripley 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 52, George Washington 49
Cameron 51, Madonna 47, OT
Capital 45, South Charleston 40
Gilmer County 76, Calhoun County 55
Hedgesville 54, Berkeley Springs 40
Huntington 101, Hurricane 41
John Marshall 59, Oak Glen 36
Linsly 78, Brooke 49
Meadow Bridge 42, Liberty Raleigh 12
Millbrook, Va. 74, Jefferson 43
Nitro 71, Herbert Hoover 37
Parkersburg 61, Riverside 24
Pendleton County 30, Pocahontas County 25
Petersburg 57, Tucker County 44
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 65, Hannan 13
Spring Mills 47, James Wood, Va. 45
Spring Valley 67, St. Albans 40
Tug Valley 73, Lawrence Co., Ky. 71, OT
Wayne 62, Chapmanville 27
Wheeling Central 49, Magnolia 44
Winfield 62, Ripley 50
Woodrow Wilson 69, Princeton 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/