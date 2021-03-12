Trial begins for woman in false abduction case

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — The trial has begun for a West Virginia woman accused of making up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her child in a shopping mall. News outlets report opening statements were conducted Thursday in the case of 25-year-old Santana Renee Adams of Milton, who is charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident. Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old daughter at a mall in Barboursville in April 2019. Her story unraveled when no witnesses were found and surveillance video didn’t support her claims. The man was released from jail and Adams was charged.