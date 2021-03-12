UN says Ebola in Guinea may be linked to 2014 outbreak

GENEVA (AP) — A top official at the World Health Organization said a genetic analysis of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Guinea suggests that it may have been sparked by a survivor of the devastating West Africa epidemic that ended five years ago. At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan described the results of the genetic sequencing of the virus in Guinea as “quite remarkable.” Scientists in Africa and Germany posted their results on a virology website on Friday, suggesting that the current Ebola virus sickening people in Guinea is extremely similar to the virus that sparked the widespread West Africa outbreak that began in 2014.