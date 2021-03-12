US says ranger tried to defuse run-in before using Taser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Park Service says a ranger used a stun gun on a man who identifies as Native American after trying repeatedly to defuse a confrontation on federal land in New Mexico. The agency said Friday that an internal investigation determined the ranger’s actions at Petroglyph National Monument were consistent with policy and appropriate given the circumstances. Darrell House posted video that drew outcry from Indigenous activists. House, who identifies as Navajo and Oneida, had been seen climbing on petroglyph cliff features off-trail in December. He was cited. Agency officials say they’ve met with Indigenous leaders to try to strengthen cultural awareness.