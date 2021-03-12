Washington has cap space to spend, needs a QB and much more

Washington needs to figure out its quarterback situation one way or another this offseason. Free agency provides a major opportunity to do that before picking 19th in the draft. Coach Ron Rivera and new executives Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney are also expected to target wide receivers and linebackers in free agency. Washington needs options along with wideout Terry McLaurin and on defense could use a veteran safety to shore up the secondary. The team has more cap space to spend than all but a handful of teams around the league to fill a bunch of holes.