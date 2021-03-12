WHO grants emergency authorization for J&J COVID vaccine

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. That means the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. The emergency use listing Friday comes a day after the European Medicines Agency recommended the shot be given the green light across the 27-country European Union. The U.N. backed COVAX effort previously announced it had an initial agreement with J&J to provide 500 million doses, but that is not legally binding.