WVU Tech splits NAIA National Tournament First Round showdowns

(WVVA) - The Golden Bears men's basketball team earned a First Round tournament victory on Friday, while the women couldn't shake a slow start, as they bow out of the competition.

Head coach James Long's squad knocked down nearly 55 percent of their shots en route to an 85-72 victory over second-seed Rochester (MI.).

Darrin Martin finished with a team-best 17 points, while Tamon Scruggs turned in a 13-point, 12 rebound double-double. Senior Andreas Jonsson scored his 1,000th career point in the win, as well.

Rochester's Virgil Walker Jr. had a game-high 31 points and 13 boards in the loss.

The men will face the top seed in their pod, Shawnee State, at 12 p.m. on Saturday for a spot in the Round of 16.

The WVU Tech women score just 23 first-half points, as they came up short to Shawnee State, 85-64.

Biranna Ball scored 14 points in the loss, as RSC Player of the Year, Brittney Justice, chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

Shawnee State's Caron Roney led all scorers with 27 points on the night.

The Lady Golden Bears conclude their season with a record of 12-9.