AP: After infighting, Virginia GOP finalizes nomination process

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican Party of Virginia has agreed to choose its nominees for this year’s statewide contests by allowing convention delegates to vote at more than three dozens sites around the state.

The compromise agreed to Friday comes after months of infighting.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the plan will allow the GOP to nominate its candidates on May 8 by using the multiple voting locations for a convention.

The GOP had opted for a convention rather than a state-run primary to nominate candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

But because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, many Republicans worried that an in-person convention wouldn’t be possible.