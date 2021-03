BLUEFIELD, V.a (WVVA)- After starting their season off with a win, the Bluefield College football team hasn't found one since.

In their second game of the season against Kentucky Christian University, the Rams fell at home to the knights 31-7. The lone touchdown of the game for the Rams came from Jaquon Ebron off a 15-yard pass.

Bluefield College hits the road next Saturday to take on St. Andrews University.