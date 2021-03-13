Deans’ buzzer beater lifts West Virginia women into semis

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Kirsten Deans scored seven points in the last 36 seconds, including a layup at the buzzer, and No. 17 West Virginia rallied to defeat 10th-seeded Kansas State 58-56 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers trailed by seven as the clock ticked under a minute before Kysre Gondrezick hit a 3-pointer to make it 55-51. The Wildcats made 1 of 2 free throws before getting out-scrapped for a rebound on the other end with Deans hitting a step-back 3-pointer at 18.8 seconds. Trying an inbound lob to the middle of the key, the ball was knocked away for K-State’s 22nd turnover, and Deans went the length of the court for the winner.