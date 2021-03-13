Editor of top German newspaper suspended in compliance probe

BERLIN (AP) — The publisher of Germany’s top-selling newspaper says its chief editor has been temporarily suspended at his request while allegations of “compliance violations” are investigated. Publishing company Axel Springer SE said Saturday that Bild Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt denies the allegations, but the company didn’t detail what those are, citing the ongoing investigation. Axel Spring says that “the internal compliance management has called in external experts,” and that so far there is no “clear evidence” against Reichelt. While the investigation continues, the chief editor of Bild’s Sunday edition is taking charge of the paper’s editorial office.