FAIRDALE, W.Va. (WVVA) Law enforcement are on the lookout for a teen who has been reported missing by family.



Max Laverty, 16, was last seen on Friday night at 11:50 p.m. at the family's home in Holly Hills Subdivision in Fairdale, W.Va.



According to Laverty's mother, Tammy Laverty, a missing persons report was filed with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. on Saturday.



