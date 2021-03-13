Historic Pocahontas Incorporated honors fallen miners

Melissa Gibson (left) and Patsy Paulie, Historic Pocahontas Incorporated board members

POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) -- A memorial to honor miners who died in the 1884 Laurel Mine Disaster was held on Saturday evening at Pocahontas Cemetery.

The memorial was held by Historic Pocahontas Incorportated, and has been held annually since the 1980s.

"It's just continued tradition, we just want to remember our miners, our lost miners," said HPI President, Melissa Gibson.

Pocahontas Cemetery was erected when the mine exploded in 1884. Over 100 lives were lost, and some fallen miners still remain unidentified.

A larger event to honor these miners is scheduled to be held on Labor Day if CDC restrictions permit.