Hundreds rally for W.Va. bill to ban hair discrimination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) After being defeated in the 2020 legislation session, a bill that would ban hair discrimination in 2021 is being championed in Charleston.



More than a hundred people from across the state rallied at the Capitol on Saturday in support of the CROWN Act. The bill would make it illegal to discriminate against a person for their hair texture or style, which includes protective styles commonly worn in the black community such as dreadlocks, Afros, and braids.



Supporters said it is discrimination that was highlighted last year, when a Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player was pulled off the court. His mother and Beckley Human Rights Commissioner, Tarsha Greene, recounted her son's excitement upon making the team only to see his dreams dashed at one of his first games.



"I called and said Matthew what are you doing? He said I'm in the locker room. Coach said I cannot play unless I get these dreads out of my hair."



Matthew's story was just one of many told at Saturday's rally -- people who said their livelihoods had been affected just by the way their hair grows out of their head.



"As a person of color, that was devastating to me....that someone has to deny the way their hair grows naturally out of their head to be part of a team, to be part of a sport, and to be good enough. That's heartbreaking," said Beckley Human Rights Commissioner Kristi Dumas at the rally.



For Beckley resident Kabrea James, it is heartbreaking but also symbolic of a bigger problem --- a deep and widespread misunderstanding about black hair.



"There's a deeper meaning that isn't truly understood. There's a deeper meaning with locks and dreads. And it's more than just hair."



In 2020, the bill introduced by Delegate Danielle Walker, (D) Monongalia, 51th Dist, was defeated in the House Judicial Committee by a vote of 8-14. She has reintroduced the bill again this year with hopes of its passage.