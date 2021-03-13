India steps up measures to check entry of Myanmar refugees

GAUHATI, India (AP) — A government official says four Indian states bordering Myanmar have stepped up measures to prevent refugees from entering India through a porous border following last month’s military coup in the Southeast Asian country. India’s Home Ministry asked the states to deal with such people strictly on a case-to-case basis on humanitarian grounds. Kumar Abhishek, a government administrator in Serchhip district in Mizoram state, confirmed the Home Ministry directive. The government directive came after scores of people, including some police officers, entered Mizoram. Last week, Myanmar asked India to return several police officers who crossed the border. India shares a 1,020-mile border with Myanmar, and is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar in different states.