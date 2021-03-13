Kuwait’s #MeToo moment: Women denounce harassment, violence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Women are increasingly challenging Kuwait’s deeply patriarchal society. A growing number have broken taboos to speak out in recent weeks about the scourge of harassment and violence that plagues the Gulf nation’s streets, highways and malls. It’s an echo of the global #MeToo movement. An Instagram page has led to an outpouring of testimony from women fed up with being intimidated or attacked. A wide variety of news and talk shows have taken up the subject of harassment. A journalist used a hidden camera to document how women are treated in the streets. Lawmakers have responded by submitting amendments to define and punish sexual harassment. Some are skeptical legal changes will come swiftly, but activists say progress is already happening outside of official circles.