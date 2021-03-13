Martinez, Deans lead No. 17 West Virginia women to B12 final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Esmery Martinez scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and West Virginia’s reigning hero Kirsten Deans hit another critical shot and the 17th-ranked Mountaineers held off Oklahoma State 59-50 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament. West Virginia plays top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Baylor in Sunday’s title game. The No. 2-seed Mountaineers had a 17-pointwith 8:57 to play but the third-seeded Cowgirls came back with 11 straight points. Kysre Gondrezick ended a drought with a pair of free throws. On the Mountaineers’ next possession Deans, whose buzzer-beating layup sank Kansas State in the quarterfinals, banked in a desperation, shot clock-beating heave from well beyond the top of the key. Gondrezick scored 17 points and Natasha Mack had 19 OSU.