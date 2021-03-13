Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searches for three missing teens

FROM LEFT: Clifton Gibson-Froelich, Jeremy Nunez, Turek Weikle

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County Sheriff's department is asking for information relating to three teenagers missing from the Sink Grove area of Monroe County.

Clifton Gibson-Froelich, 15, Turek Weikle, 15 and Jeremy Nunez, 14 were last seen early on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the location of these teens is asked to call Monroe County 911, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, or the Union Detachment of the WVSP.